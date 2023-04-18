A checklist glove worn by NASA astronaut Gene Cernan in the first Extravehicular Activity (EVA) of the Apollo 17 mission will be available for auction until April 20, for US$500 thousand.

The document was exposed to the lunar environment for 7 hours and 12 minutes and still has dust from the lunar surface. The mission took place in December 1972, the last time humans set foot on the moon.

The checklist is a guide to mission preparation procedures, with maps and job descriptions. The spiral-bound document attached to a bracelet has 25 pages.