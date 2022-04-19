HISTORY IN THE DEBATE

April 19, 1972

695.5 million for works in Sinaloa. Óscar Murillo, director of investments of the State Treasury, announced the state investment programs for cooperation, municipal public investment of direct investment for the year 1972. The minister highlighted the efforts made by the regime of Governor Valdés Montoya for promoting investment in works through a state program. Murillo also highlighted the efforts of the federal government to promote the construction of infrastructure works in Sinaloa.

High School, a dangerous focus of agitation. The Los Mochis High School once again threatens to be a dangerous focus of unrest, after the secretary of the Directorate, José Bouciéguez, left his duties without prior notice and moved to his place of origin, the port of Mazatlán. Mr. Bouciéguez had been temporarily holding the position of director of the campus, as a result of the request for a license three months ago by the then director, Mr. Manuel Andrade.

Apollo 16 went to the Moon. POT. Astronauts John Young, Thomas Mattingly, and Charles Duke completed technical preparations for launch, marking the fifth man-made lunar exploration mission. The eager public saw the protagonists of one of the most interesting scientific expeditions in the entire history of mankind depart for the natural satellite of the earth. The most serious inconvenience recorded in the preparations was the failure of the mammometer of one of the tanks.

Half a million spectators, ranging from Costa Rican President José Figueres, to US Vice President Spiro Agnew and King Hussein of Jordan, to young, sun-tanned boys dressed only in swimming trunks, congregated on the beaches around Cape Kennedy to witness the beginning of the penultimate of the manned missions that the United States will carry out on the Moon. The point chosen for the descent is the highest and southernmost ever visited.

Party for Cecy and Sergio Careaga. Unforgettable party, one of those that write pages in history, was held in honor of Hilda Cecilia and Sergio Alberto Careaga Delgado, who celebrated their birthday. Hosts of this entertainment were the parents of the little ones, Dr. Eduardo Careaga and Hilda Delgado de Careaga, who received a group of children who were specially invited. The brothers Careaga Hays, Fox Cruz, Zazueta Gómez, García Félix, Chapman Moreno, Zubiría Castelló and many more attended.

April 19, 1997

Judicial extortionists fall. Two elements of the State Judicial Police, apparently commissioned to guard the Coastal Highway, and a civilian, were captured after depriving their liberty, beating, threatening to kill and trying to extort money from three residents of Angostura. One of the plagiarized was admitted to a hospital emergency after presenting a strong wound on the forehead caused by a blow with a pistol. The agents, fully identified, were arrested on the day of their rest.

Azcarraga Milmo dies. Mexico City Tycoon Emilio Azcárraga Milmo, owner of the Televisa group, died in Miami at the age of 66 due to cancer. On March 4, he announced that he was leaving the presidency of the group to his son, Emilio Azcárraga Jean, 24 years old. Known as “El Tigre” because of his entrepreneurial drive, Azcárraga had one of the largest fortunes in Latin America and was one of the 200 richest people in the world. Televisa, his main asset, was born in the mid-1950s, with the arrival of television in Mexico.

They lift the tuna embargo. Washington. The Resources Committee of the House of Representatives approved the bill that lifts the tuna embargo on Mexico and other countries, in a step that paved the way for its final vote by the plenary. Dolphins and tuna swim together in the Eastern Pacific, where tuna fleets encircle the mammals with nets to facilitate tuna fishing, killing hundreds of thousands of dolphins, prompting a of protection.