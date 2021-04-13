It was the year 1970. In the middle of the space race, a April 13th The mission Apollo 13 recorded an anomaly during its one-way trip to the Moon, which eventually became a real space odyssey.

Two days after takeoff, at 9:08 p.m., astronaut Jack Swigert contacted mission control in Houston to say “Okay, Houston, we’ve had a problem here.”

That happened just after observing a warning light on the ship’s control panel, accompanied by a bang, which turned out to be the explosion of oxygen tanks in the service module.

This image shows the damage, observed after separation of the command module.

Damaged Apollo 13 service module, photographed from command module after separation. Photo: NASA

Milestone in space history

From Houston they replied: “This is Houston. Please repeat.” Then the mission commander, Jim Lovellhe repeated. “Hey Houston, we had a problem.”

“We have one voltage drop in MAIN BUS B “, he added.” Understood, voltage drop in MAIN BUS B “, they responded from Earth.” Well, wait Thirteen, we are reviewing it, “they added.

Meanwhile, a large number of warning lights came on in series indicating the loss of two of the three power generating sources, according to Wikipedia.

The Apollo 13 Crew: James A. Lovell, Thomas K. Mattingly, and Fred W. Haise. Photo: Wikipedia

As a result, NASA was forced to abandon their plans for the third manned moon landing.

It happens that the destroyed tanks provided life support to the astronauts, so the new challenge consisted of return them safely to Earth.

The rescue plan consisted of using the lunar module Aquarius What lifeboat and in taking advantage of the inertia of the passage through the lunar orbit to achieve speed and be able to reach the Earth.

The failure of the lunar mission ended up being a space story success by getting the three astronauts back to Earth alive.

A movie mission

Who does not remember Tom Hanks as Jim Lovell asking for help in full space travel?

With an impeccable historical recreation and very good performances, Apollo 13 it undoubtedly became one of the most iconic films of the 90s.

With Tom Hanks as Lovell, Apollo 13 portrayed the event accurately. Photo: Web

What the movie best sums up is the determination and efforts of hundreds of people on Earth to return astronauts safe and sound, as well as the team spirit that made the “miracle” possible.

Since then, the phrase “Houston, we have a problem” it became popular and is used to give an informal account of the emergence of an unforeseen problem.

With information from Europa Press.