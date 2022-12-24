Home page World

A blizzard in the north of the USA caused snow-covered roads and cars. Cows also fell victim to the snow, as a farm showed in a video.

Munich – It was not only extremely cold in Germany in the week leading up to the fourth Advent. A heavy snowstorm raged in the northern US states last week. A blizzard blew across the country with wind speeds of almost 100 km/h, such as in South Dakota. Pictures and video on social networks show snow-covered roads and snowdrifts. One video in particular stands out. A farmer films his completely snow-covered animals from a tractor. The images are reminiscent of apocalyptic scenes.

Blizzard snows in animals: centimeters of snow on cows

A South Dakota farm shared the extent of the blizzard in a video on Facebook. The filmed animals on the pasture look almost snowed in. A cow walks directly in front of the lens. You can see that there is centimeters of snow on their horns. The snow also seems to stick to her body. Thick clumps of snow stick to the face and also to the rest of the body. In the background you can clearly see how the wind whips the snow around.

The farm wrote about the video that there was about 20 centimeters of snow at the time. Despite the weather, the cows are supposed to be doing well. The animals’ skin and hair provide good insulation and protect the cows, according to the farm’s Facebook page.

Blizzard hits USA: Snowdrifts cause roadblocks

South and North Dakota, Montana and Nebraska were particularly hard hit, as Fox Weather reported. Blizzards are snowstorms that cause heavy snowfall and even stronger squalls and low temperatures. Hundreds of miles of highways in South Dakota were closed due to snow drifts. Almost all freeways in North Dakota were also closed. About 140,000 customers stayed, according to the Washington Post without power last Thursday morning (December 15). This was due to strong winds.

The blizzard wasn’t the first winter spectacle in the USA. Large amounts of snow caused a state of emergency in New York as early as November. (vk)