In a strange incident, residents of the eastern Chinese port city of Zhoushan were stunned as the sky briefly turned red over the weekend. While some feared there was an out-of-control fire nearby, others simply assumed it was heralding the apocalypse.

Videos and photos shared by residents on social media such as Twitter showed the vast sky in red as many came out of their homes to witness the district’s first such moment.

One user said they’ve never seen anything as strange as this, while another wrote that it’s a “blood red color, which doesn’t look good at all”. “I’m sure this is totally normal and not a harbinger of the apocalypse. Right?” wrote on Twitter.

According to the Independent, weather experts in Zhoushan scrambled to find out what was causing the spooky red sky. They concluded that it came from refracted lights from local boats in low clouds in the region.

Quoting the Global Times, the Independent reported that the lights turning the sky crimson came from a fishing boat that was fishing for Pacific fish. Zhoushan authorities also confirmed that no fires were reported in the port city at the time the sky turned red.

Meteorological experts explained that the weather in the eastern port city was perfect for a refraction phenomenon, as the sky was overcast with drizzle that led to an unusual reddening of the sky, triggering a brief panic. They also said that when the weather conditions are good, it leads to more water forming in the atmosphere. This forms aerosols that reflect and scatter the loft from the fishing boats and create the red sky seen by the public, the experts added.

Furthermore, they clarified that no geomagnetic and solar activity could have been a possible reason behind Zhoushan’s sky turning red. According to the report, they said that solar and geomagnetic activity, which can lead to a change in the color of the skies, in the port city was calm on Saturday and no significant anomalies were reported as per observation records.