The cruise ships They are a luxurious, striking and elegant setting for their passengers, however, there are those who are terrified of it and would not dare to get on it, since the sea is a mystery that hides many theories.

A terrifying scene recently went viral, where fearsome waves predominate, which left Internet users on edge, for this reason, when they saw the video, some pointed out that they would not dare to go on a cruise.

While others asked the creator of the content to show the beautiful things, because surely not everything was apocalypticbecause if many people dream of traveling on a cruise, it must have wonderful things.

It was through the TikTok social network, where the ‘@paolaa.gonzz’ account showed the fearsome and terrifying scene that she was traveling having an incredible experience that she will never forget, when going by sea transport.

During the clip, the cruise client showed that she had descended to sea level, between tires and chairs, she showed a bit of her interior, but the high waves with foam bands parallel to the wind, caused her to already have more than 16 million waves. reproductions in the publication.

Paola Gonzales explained that, “I went on a cruise, everything was very nice, untilwe crossed from the Atlantic to the Pacific ocean, there was waves up to 10 meters, but all good.”

Seeing in the clip, the powerful waves, netizens pointed out that, “the pacific ocean is not so peaceful”.