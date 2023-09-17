There AploVVare Collection it’s a collection of multiple games created over the course of several game jams, so in about 72 hours. Some have since been revised and expanded, while others have remained as they were originally. However the collection is completely free and freely downloadable from Steam . The way in which the different games are presented is interesting: as if they were all titles for a mysterious console.

Many ideas gathered together

This is how the games are presented

Between games included the following are highlighted: Terato Tamer, a turn-based strategy game where you have to seduce monsters to survive; Citri Plays Noirwood, in which you play as a vtuber who plays horror games; Reversary, a reverse boss rush, where the player plays the bad guy with the big sword; Hellfire Pizza, a game about delivering pizzas to hell… literally; WELD, a survival game where you have to fuse weapons to succeed.

Of course there are others too, some of them really crazy. So try the AploVVare Collection and let us know.