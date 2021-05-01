Aplidin is a drug to fight against coronavirus with Spanish seal and that is being developed by PharmaMar company. Precisely, the Galician company announced on Thursday that it had obtained authorization from the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) to start the phase III clinical trial, named Neptune.

In case the efficacy and safety results are satisfactory, it would be the first coronavirus drug approved in Europe. Once permission has been obtained from the Spanish regulatory agency, the next stage goes through test it in more than 600 patients, and 100 of them will be from 18 hospitals in our country.

Requirements to participate

Among the collaborating centers are the Clínic de Barcelona, ​​the Ramón y Cajal in Madrid, the Virgen del Rocío in Seville or the Álvaro Cunqueiro Hospital in Vigo. Participants must meet two requirements: be admitted to one of the 18 hospitals members of the trial and, in addition, have a moderate coronavirus infection.

As the authorizations from the various regulatory bodies, the drug will be tested in different places in the world. The first to give the green light to the experiments was United Kingdom, Spain has been the second and they are expected to do so soon France, Portugal and Sweden.

Blocks the protein eEF1A

The active substance in Aplidin (originally developed to fight cancer) is plitidepsin. This element blocks the protein eEF1A, which is what uses the virus to reproduce and infect other cells. By means of this obstruction, reproduction is prevented and, therefore, also that it spreads to other cells.

Patients participating in the trial will receive doses of plitidepsin in order to know what percentage achieves full recovery before the eighth day. Likewise, it is intended to study the time elapsed until the full recovery, with a limit of 31 days.

Promising results

There are many hopes placed on this remedy. Just like published last January the magazine Science, plitidepsin is 27.5 times more potent than remdesivir, one of the first drugs used in hospitals to combat COVID-19, although later it proved to be of little relevance.

In the case of Aplidin, the results with animals have been very encouraging: it was possible to reduce by 99% viral load in two mouse models and their lung inflammation decreased.