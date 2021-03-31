New housing production is «Far below» the demand during the last decade in the Region of Murcia, according to the report prepared by the Association of Promoters (Apirm), which proposes solutions to increase activity in the real estate sector. The measures include the elimination of barriers to access to housing, such as the guarantee for young people to pay the entrance fee; the reactivation of subsidies for Officially Protected Housing (VPO) and reductions in taxes that are “very high” to improve the sale price.

Likewise, Apirm proposes the streamlining of both urban and environmental procedures, in order to increase the supply of land, as well as urban licenses, sources from the organization reported in a statement. The report also analyzes the state of the market during 2020, in which the new construction “has performed very well”, with an increase in sales and prices, while the second hand has seen reduced transactions, but not its price. “We are facing a highly professionalized market in which supply is scarce, lower than demand, data that explains what has happened during this crisis,” they point out from Apirm.

Increase in production costs



The study raises the difficulty posed by the increase in production costs, both due to the new construction requirements of the technical code and the rise in the price of materials and lack of specialized labor, which “significantly increases the sale price of housing and makes access difficult for part of the population.

In addition, it analyzes the sale of housing to foreigners, with special attention to residential tourism due to the wealth and well-being that it is capable of generating “if we are able to promote it properly.” In Murcia, the foreign market accounts for 18.48% of total home sales, but, in Apirm’s opinion, «it could mean much more if we are able to take the appropriate measures, given the magnificent conditions existing in the Region for the second home”.