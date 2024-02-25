One of the most successful live concert projects is the one formed by '90's Pop Tour', which brings together the most iconic singers of the 90s to relive their greatest hits and create an atmosphere of nostalgia, memories and youth, which is why many have longed to be part of it, however, there are those who better leave.

Recently big scandal generated Celery Quijano by announcing that has decided to retire of the concert series to focus on enjoying your life, in addition, stop loading yourself with work at this moment in your life.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

The former member of 'La Casa de los Famosos México' announced his temporary departure from the '90's Pop Tour' because He wants to enjoy his life at 46 years old, which leaves Kabah with few of its members. Furthermore, he indicated that he now wants to focus his mind on other projects that he has in mind, but he did not detail what type.

“I want to take on projects that don't demand so much from me and I can enjoy my life. I am grateful to Bobo, they are lovely, they have supported me in every step I have taken, also the Kabah… It's not goodbye, it's a see you soon. “Probably later I may have an appearance.”expressed Apio Quijano during a recent meeting with the media.

The news has ended up saddening some and exciting others, as there are those who were excited to see him live at some point and will not be able to do so for a while, while others applaud that he prioritizes his happiness, his life and enjoying every moment without having to worry about work or commitments of the same type.

Join our channel and receive Show News on WhatsApp