Tremendous disappointment took Quijano Celery 44 years old with a prestigious dry cleaner in Mexico City when they gave him his very expensive jacket which he had them clean, because they destroyed it and even shrunk it, so he decided to ask them for an explanation which was denied .

According to the Kabah member, he decided to send a message to the company in all his active accounts, but what he received from them was that they blocked him, making it clear that his painful problem was not going to be resolved, after receiving a negative response. Apio Quijano decided to go to Profeco to file a complaint against the dry cleaner.

“That’s how they left it and they don’t answer on their networks and at the branch they don’t solve anything for me if someone has already gone through the same thing with them that they did or if they know someone from there, I’ll thank you for giving me the contact, thank you very much,” he wrote in Twitter the also brother of Federica Quijano.

The interpreter of The Street of the Sirens He also shared in his Instagram stories the moment he went to Profeco to file his complaint against the dry cleaner and incidentally reminded his followers that they must go with all the necessary documentation so that the complaint can be made in a way concrete.

Meanwhile, the fans of the Mexican artist decided to send him the best of vibes so that his problem would be solved, they also congratulated him for raising his voice, since several Internet users shared anecdotes very similar to his.

“I recommend that you direct this matter with Profeco so that they can also take action on the matter”, “The same thing happened to me with a sweater, they shrunk it, and yes! It was also an expensive sweater! And the manager is still He was offended by my claim! Don’t get like that! He told me! “the networks wrote.

It is worth mentioning that Apio Quijano is not only dedicated to singing, he is also an expert in fashion and we have seen him in several programs where he gives his point of view regarding celebrity looks.

