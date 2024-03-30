The Mexican singer Celery Quijanomember of the pop group Kabah and former participant of the first season of the reality show “The House of the Famous Mexico”, confirmed the love relationship between his brother, the lawyer Eduardo Quijano Tapia, with Cynhtia Buitrón, who was the wife of the deceased television producer Nicandro Díaz.

“She is a beautiful person, she is a beautiful being, I have known her for many years, since she was little, she is very loved by the family,” said Apio Quijano in an interview for the program “Ventaneando” on TV Azteca, without wanting to go into further details. , because he respects his brother's personal life. “That's something I don't want to get involved in, I think that relationships, the situations of each person are very independent, I don't get involved there and even less in my brother's things, Lalo has always been a person who has distanced himself a lot. from all of this”.

Apio mentioned that his sister Federica Quijano (also a member of Kabah) and he, from a very young age, wanted to be artists, unlike his brother Eduardo, “he never wanted to be, he is a lawyer, obviously I wish my brother and Cynthia the best “They are both beautiful people, that's what I can say.”

For her part, Mrs. María Antonieta Tapia said that her son Eduardo and Cynthia Buitrón had been boyfriends when they were teenagers. “She is a love, a sun, she is super sweet, during all the years that she was separated (from Nicandro Diaz), she was very alone, dedicated to her children, the funny thing is that they were dating when they were 15 years old.”

Nicandro Díaz González and Cynthia Buitrón They were married for many years; As a result of their love, they had three children: Nicandro Jr., Victoria and Sebastián. They would have separated not on the best terms and signed the divorce last December.

How did television producer Nicandro Díaz die?

The afternoon of Sunday, March 17, during a vacation in Cozumel, Quintana Roo, Nicandro Díaz and his girlfriend, the Mexican voice actress and announcer Mariana Robles, suffered a motorcycle accident. According to the Directorate of Public Security and Municipal Traffic of Cozumel, the television producer, while driving on a highway about 25 kilometers from the center of Cozumel, apparently, skidded while avoiding an animal that crossedfalling into an area with weeds and Due to the strong blow, his spleen ruptured and he lost a lot of blood.. After undergoing emergency surgery at a local clinic, he died on the morning of Monday, March 18. Mariana did not attend the funeral, because apparently her children did not allow her to.

Nicandro Díaz, producer of soap operas on Televisa, died at 60 years of age. Photo: Media and Media

