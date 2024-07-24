The singer-songwriter from La Spezia Apice plays the piece “Sparano” live for the Secolo XIX



Genoa – Apice is one of the best and most profound singer-songwriters to emerge from eastern Liguria in recent years. He has a sensitivity and a way of writing songs all his own. “Rumore bianco”, his third album, the latest work of the singer-songwriter from La Spezia, is the result of three years of emotional, sentimental and intellectual research on “my personal disorder and, consequently, on the disorder of my time”, he said. For Secolo XIX he played a live version of the single “Sparano”.

All his songs have the strength of being apparently light as a feather, but at the same time of being impactful, aiming at the heart. “White noise” is the synaesthetic and therefore synthetic attempt to tell a noise, a buzz, a background disturbance that has accompanied every gesture of the author’s life for some years now: it could be described as a buzz that haunts him and at the same time reassures him that something still continues to function and that it might make sense to try to bring order to the midst of the storm, remembering that as long as there is movement, as long as there is buzzing, there is life and hope. «I certainly don’t discover hot water if I say that the struggles of our time – wanting to narrow the lens only on the microscopic, because if we widened our gaze we would end up getting lost in the horizon – are ultimately “summarized” as “battles to free ourselves from our time”, from its distortions and centuries-old legacies», he continued. This album, as a work that aims to tell an idea of ​​plurality that can truly be collective, has involved multiple voices and multiple minds from the very first steps, like all the friends, musicians and artists who took part in it, without whom “Rumore Bianco” could not have existed.

The cover artwork is the result of an artistic journey lasting months and curated by Carlotta Amanzi and that Apice tells us like this: «What you see is only the last step in a process of saturation, construction and de-construction of the image, of color and gesture, in the impossible search for a vision that could tell a synesthesia, an existential sound, a “white noise”. Carlotta worked on the canvas adding and subtracting, slowly letting something emerge that she didn’t know and that perhaps she doesn’t know yet; but that’s how it is: it existed before, it exists now under her and our eyes, it evokes and bears traces of all its pasts. It wasn’t so much the goal of “creating a cover” that guided us, but rather the desire to give life to a dynamic, almost performative process, that the painting silently tells in the thickening of its material, like a living body, like a memory of flesh and skin».