At the Amazon Dialogues event, held in Belém, the Articulação dos Povos Indígenas do Brasil (Apib) wants, in addition to protecting the communities’ territories, the strengthening of territorial management projects affected by drug trafficking.

According to the entity’s executive coordinator, Kleber Karipuna, who participates in the event prior to the Amazon Summit, the proposals prepared to be delivered to the eight heads of state who will participate in the Amazon Summit, starting on August 8, already represent “new times” for indigenous peoples.

“From now on, the Summit could be the event that leverages proposals, debates and new spaces for dialogue, if these proposals make sense for the realities of Brazilian indigenous peoples,” he told the Brazil Agency. “We have high expectations and we are articulating strategies with indigenous leaders and organizations and partners to bring protagonism and indigenous agendas to these spaces”, she added.

Karipuna said that expectations are positive, as they represent an opportunity to take indigenous agendas to spaces of power. “It is a fundamental space to promote the debate of proposals and discussions related to the indigenous peoples of the Amazonian countries and to present them to the presidents of the Amazon Basin, including French Guiana”.

During the debates, Apib has defended, according to him, the protection of the Amazonian territories; the strengthening of territorial management projects, mainly in border regions that have been affected by the advance of drug trafficking. “In addition, I can also mention the climate agenda”.

Karipuna recalled that, in April, indigenous peoples declared a climate emergency during the Free Land Camp, in Brasília. “The Apib will continue to reinforce the importance of the demarcation of indigenous lands and the overthrow of the thesis of the temporal framework in the fight against the climate crisis”, he said.

“We will soon have the COP30 in Brazil. It is necessary for us to remain present, leading and presenting the agenda of the indigenous movement in events like this, as well as advancing in policies that guarantee the rights of indigenous peoples”, he added.