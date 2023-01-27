99 indigenous children aged up to 5 died of so-called “preventable deaths” on Yanomami lands in 2022

Apib (Articulação dos Povos Indígenas do Brasil) sent a criminal representation to the PGR (Attorney General’s Office) on Thursday (26.Jan.2023) asking for the opening of an investigation to investigate omissions by the former president’s government Jair Bolsonaro (PL) involving the Yanomami people. Here’s the full of the document (685 KB).

In the text, the entity states that, during the previous government, there was a lack of health care, weakening of legal protection frameworks and collusion with illegal mining within the Yanomami Indigenous Land, in Roraima.

“We can mention that former president Jair Bolsonaro omitted to international entities the current condition of the Yanomami peoples, thus providing guarantees that the communities were being assisted and that specific health programs were being implemented. This report contradicts the images circulating on the internet, in which the abandonment of public policies is reflected in the bodies of the Yanomami indigenous people”, said the entity.

The document quotes Bolsonaro, the former Minister of Human Rights Damares Alves (Republicanos-DF), in addition to former directors of Funai (National Foundation for Indigenous Peoples) and the Indigenous Health Secretariat. For Apib, everyone must answer for the crimes of genocide and administrative impropriety.

“It is clear that the conduct, actions and omissions of the defendants had the lucid objective of eliminating, decimating, reducing indigenous communities, especially the Yanomami population”, he argued in the representation.

Earlier, the STF (Federal Supreme Court) reported that signs of non-compliance with the Court’s determinations and the sending of false information involving the situation of the Yanomami indigenous population by the Bolsonaro government were detected.

The crisis affecting the communities of the Yanomami Indigenous Land led the federal government to declare a Public Health Emergency of National Importance to combat the lack of health care for the people living in the region. The ordinance was published last Friday night (20.jan) in an extra edition of Official Diary of the Union. On Saturday (21.jan), the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) and Ministers of State visited Roraima to monitor the situation of the indigenous people.

DEFENSE

Through social networks, Damares Alves, senator elected by the Federal District, denied any omission during the previous government. She stated that the indigenous policy was carried out by the Education, Health and Justice departments and that the Ministry of Human Rights, which she commanded, was responsible for receiving complaints of violations of indigenous rights and forwarding them to the responsible authorities.

According to Damares, her ministry monitored the situation of the indigenous in loco and distributed basic baskets at the height of the pandemic.

With information from Brazil Agency.