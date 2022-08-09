The Indigenous Peoples Association also requested the opening of a civil inquiry to investigate the foundation’s omissions.

In mobilization on the International Day of Indigenous Peoples, Apib (Articulation of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil) sent a petition to the Federal Court of Brasília for the “immediate withdrawal” by Marcelo Xavier of the presidency of Funai (National Indian Foundation).

In addition, it requested the MPF (Federal Public Ministry) to open a civil inquiry to investigate the “Funai’s omission in the demarcation of indigenous lands” and the “systematic absence of protection of already demarcated areas”.

“This joint action is essential in the fight against Marco Temporal and in the fight against the atrocities of Marcelo Xavier. We will not tolerate this sequence of withdrawals of rights from indigenous peoples and the disregard for our lives”said the executive coordinator of Apib, Dinamam Tuxá.

The document, filed this Tuesday (9.Aug.2022), was prepared in conjunction with the Public Defender’s Office. Here’s the intact (593 KB).

This is the 2nd time the entity asks Xavier to leave. Apib filed a similar action on October 5, 2021, claiming that, during Xavier’s administration, Funai started to delay processes of demarcation of indigenous lands. It also asked for the foundation to take over the leadership of all administrative processes related to the demarcation. However, the request for interim relief was rejected.

This Tuesday’s (Aug 9) representation added the death of indigenist Bruno Araújo Pereira and British journalist Dom Phillips as a new factor in evidence of conduct “missing and willful” of Marcelo Xavier against the integrity of its employees.

According to the document, while different institutions were mobilized to know the location of Bruno and Dom, Funai “seek, between the lines, to blame the victims themselves”.

For Apib, Xavier would also have used his position to “completely change” the staff composition “in self-interest” and “without any plausible justification”.

“The presidency of Marcelo Xavier has a clear intention to make the operation of Funai unfeasible, acting in disrespect for the rights of indigenous peoples, especially with regard to the rights to traditionally occupied original lands, violating the provisions of article 231, §2, of the Federal Constitution”says the petition.

O Power 360 contacted Funai’s press office (Fundação do Índio) and requested a statement on Marcelo Xavier’s removal request, but received no response until the publication of this report. The space remains open for manifestation.

MARCELO XAVIER

Federal Police delegate Marcelo Xavier was appointed president of Funai on July 19, 2019. The profile pleases the ruralist caucus of the National Congress, as the police officer is in favor of mining exploitation in indigenous lands. The appointment was signed by the then Minister of the Civil House, Onyx Lorenzoni.

In September, he became a defendant for failing to comply with decisions in a court agreement that forced Funai to advance in the demarcation of the Munduruku indigenous territory, in Santarém (PA).

Marcelo Xavier was accused by the MPF (Federal Public Ministry) of administrative improbity. The complaint was accepted by Judge Clécio Alves de Araújo, of the 1st Federal Civil and Criminal Court of Santarém.