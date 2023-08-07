In the event Diálogos Amazônicos, held in Belém (PA), the apib (Articulação dos Povos Indígenas do Brasil) wants, in addition to protecting the communities’ territories, the strengthening of territorial management projects affected by drug trafficking.

According to the organization’s executive coordinator, Kleber Karipuna, the proposals prepared to be delivered to the 8 heads of state who will participate in the Amazon Summit, to be held from August 8th, already represent a scenario of “new Times” for indigenous peoples.

“From now on, the Summit will be able to leverage proposals, debates and new spaces for dialogue, if these proposals make sense for the realities of Brazilian indigenous peoples.”, said Karipuna to Brazil Agency. “We have high expectations and we are articulating strategies with indigenous leaders and organizations and partners to bring protagonism and indigenous agendas to these spaces”, he declared.

Karipuna said that expectations are positive, as there is an opportunity to take indigenous agendas to spaces of power. “It is a fundamental space to promote the debate of proposals and discussions related to the indigenous peoples of the Amazonian countries and to present them to the presidents of the Amazon Basin, including French Guiana”he said.

During the debates, Apib has defended, according to Karipuna, the protection of the Amazonian territories. Also, the strengthening of territorial management projects, mainly in border regions that have been affected by the advance of drug trafficking. “In addition, I can also mention the climate agenda“, he spoke.

Karipuna recalled that, in April, indigenous peoples declared a climate emergency during the Free Land Camp, in Brasília. “Apib will continue to reinforce the importance of the demarcation of indigenous lands and the overthrow of the temporal framework thesis in combating the climate crisis”he stated.

“We will soon have the COP30 in Brazil. It is necessary for us to continue to be present, leading and presenting the agenda of the indigenous movement in events like this, as well as advancing in policies that guarantee the rights of indigenous peoples”, he added.

