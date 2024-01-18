“What we are certainly asking for is to have fairer access throughout Italy to the most innovative treatments, which is already difficult. But we would also like to have, like other healthcare entities, monitoring”, to have “the numbers” on the drug employed, “of the type to whom it was given, whether it was effective, because in dermatology, as in many other pathologies, there are no registers”. Thus Valeria Corazza, president of Apiafco, Italian Psoriasis Association, friends of the Corazza Foundation, comments to Adnkronos Salute on the data of the report 'Evaluate well to guarantee equity. Recommendations for equity in the New Guarantee System (NSG) of essential levels of assistance', presented today in Rome and created by Salutequità together with 15 subjects including patient associations, scientific societies, managers of healthcare facilities, healthcare professionals, thanks to the contribution unconditioned by the Servier Group in Italy.

“We are now living in a very particular and difficult moment – explains Corazza – we are receiving contradictory information from all sides. In Italy there are around 2 million of us, perhaps even 2 and a half million, living with psoriasis, but we need to information on treatments especially for severe patients because psoriasis can affect the entire body, from hair to feet. Fortunately, there are patients with milder forms, but for these we must do everything possible to make access equitable to treatment, even in an emergency. There is talk – underlines the president of Apiafco – of the revolutionary drug to combat hepatitis C. But today, in dermatology, there are drugs that make you recover in 2 weeks, almost 100%. it is only an improvement, but a transformation. The person treated is ready to go to work, to create income, to contribute to producing GDP. The institutions must understand, and understand all of this well.”

Furthermore, observes Corazza, “making models for monitoring, creating particular structures, do not represent costs: they are investments that will certainly have a much quicker return than expected, especially since speed today is a very important factor”, also for the patient. One more reason to “focus on the chronicity plan. We are already fighting – he highlights – to enter the second level of the chronicity plan, always with serious patients, because with the chronicity plan, for better or worse, in the absence of Pdta” , Diagnostic therapeutic care path, “the patient already has paths, not preferential, but prepared, so that we can intervene more quickly. When you have a serious illness – concludes Corazza – time is very important”. Of course, the numbers “can be scary, but these are the numbers. It's not our fault if there are so many of us.”