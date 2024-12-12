When it comes to enjoying life’s great pleasures, both the sex like food They are at the top of our priority list. Both are sensory experiences, where the senses play a key role in intensifying emotions, connections and intimate moments. From the texture of a well-cooked dish to the feel of your partner’s skin, gastronomy and sexual pleasure share more than we imagine.

Sharing a meal with someone can be one of the most effective ways to strengthen intimacy in a couple. Valérie Tasso, psychologist, sexologist and Lelo ambassador, comments that “when a couple comes for a consultation because they feel that something is not right, there is a key question that I usually ask: ‘You eat together?’. “This simple act reveals profound aspects about intimacy and sharing.” Thus, eating together can be much more relevant than it seems, being a space for connection and shared reflection.

This ritual of sharing a meal allows couples to disconnect from the outside world and focus on their relationship, which is why the environment also plays a crucial role. As Camino López, cooking expert, comments, it is the key to any intimate experience: «The low lights They wrap everything in a softness that instantly relaxes. Soft music relaxes your muscles, and suddenly, it’s just you, the food, and the company.”

However, the simple act of eating with our partner does not increase our libido. Valerie Tasso indicates that “it will depend on each of us, and if it is the first time we share a lunch/dinner with him or if they already go several times. In this sense, the first time the sensation that usually invades us, as a general rule, is that of a certain modesty, of some shyness and intimidation and that is usually a barrier when it comes to thinking about sex or imagining ourselves being intimate with our crush.









«The desire to have sex will appear more in another meeting, when we get to know this ‘crush’ better. But, I repeat, everything will depend on each person, obviously,” he clarifies.

Aphrodisiac foods, reality or myth?

Although eating does not always serve as intimacy or growth of libido, what we eat can make our increase sexual desire. We cannot talk about gastronomy and sexuality without mentioning aphrodisiac foods. For many, certain ingredients such as chocolate or oysters have an almost magical reputation when it comes to awakening desire. However, Camino López has a more pragmatic vision: «More than because of their ‘magical’ properties, it is because of the psychological and sensory effect they generate. Ingredients like chocolate release endorphins, while spice quickens the pulse, literally.

Dr. Silvia Cintrano has the same opinion: «Although there are no foods that ‘per se’ generate an increase in sexual desire or activate arousal, we have a mind that is capable of eroticizing almost any stimulus.

In this sense, Camino López comments that the following foods can help us with sexual desire:

1. Chocolate: «Who can resist cocoa? Chocolate is not only delicious, it also stimulates the production of endorphins, those ‘happiness hormones’ that put you in a good mood. “If you add a little mystery and seduction to that… The effect is double!” he comments.

2. oysters: According to Camino López, perhaps they are not the most photogenic, “but oysters are rich in zinc, which they say awakens desire and stimulates testosterone. Besides, eating an oyster has something of a ritual to it… and every ritual has its mystique, right?

3. Honey: Since ancient times, honey has been associated with love, and it is not by chance: it is sweet, sticky and natural. Did you know that the term honeymoon comes from here? It used to be believed that a teaspoon of honey daily would make any couple happy. The expert says that it contains boron, a mineral that helps regulate the estrogen and testosterone levelsgiving a little boost to the love hormones. “In addition, it is a quick source of energy, perfect for revitalizing the body and awakening the spirit,” he explains.

4. Avocado: Its creamy texture and mild flavor are just the beginning. «The Aztecs already called it ‘the fruit of love’ (be careful, it means ‘testicle’ in Nahuatl!). “It has good fats that improve mood and energy… and from there to other things, there is only one step!” says Camino.

5. Cinnamon: That sweet and spicy touch is like a perfume for the senses. Cinnamon contains cinnamic aldehyde, a compound that improves blood circulation and helps regulate blood sugar levels, raises body temperature and even seems to give life to the blood. One touch in the coffee, and bam, you have a love potion disguised as a drink.

Food as a sexual element

Using food in sexual experiences is a more than recurrent practice in many couples. Who has not seen in a movie scene how chocolate or cream are used for games? A neutral stimulus, such as ice, whose function is to cool a drink, could be used in sexual games and take on an erotic tone. The same goes for certain foods. «To eroticize food, you must pay attention to the entire context: a company that seduces, an intimate and comfortable environment, the expectations of what motivates the moment… in addition to the foods that are appetizing. All of this generates a series of associations that facilitate the perception of the experience as an erotic stimulus,” explains Silvia Cintrano.

Within the sexual practices that combine both pleasures, the ‘sploshing‘. This practice is about using food as part of sexual play, as described by Valérie Tasso: «It consists of smearing your partner with foods of different textures, colors and flavors. This practice has roots in ancient times, but is still very popular. It is a true art that requires both sexual and culinary talent.

Its origin comes from an erotic magazine from the late 1980s called Splosh! which had erotic content in which men and women usually found themselves in situations that were at least sticky, such as oil, eggs, pasta… The magazine disappeared in 2001, but its name was kept (which is an onomatopoeia for the noise it makes). food falling on the body) for an erotic practice that is also known as WAM, an acronym for Wet And Messy fetishism (in Spanish: wet and chaotic fetishism).

«It is interesting to know that, at the beginning, it was one of the practices that were part of the eroticism of BDSM (Bondage-Discipline, Domination-Submission, Sadomasochism), due to the connotation of ‘dirt’ and a certain ‘humiliation’ that it usually presents. the sploshing. This is no longer the case because it has become very democratized by going viral,” says Valérie Tasso.

«Like any erotic practice that we want to try, the important thing is communication with the partner and what we are willing to do and what we are not (mark the limits). That doesn’t mean there’s no room for improvisation. But always with a head,” concludes the Lelo expert.