A. Siluanov, Minister of Finance: “We see how the average salary in the economy is growing. It also grows among pensioners who work. “

Question: do working pensioners see this growth? Or do they have age-related vision problems?

E. Pamfilova, head of the Central Election Commission, – on the elections in the village. Povaliha: “There was no forgery there. The villagers voted for her, she did not expect this as a cleaner. “

Donald Trumpas an ordinary American billionaire, he also did not expect to become president.

G. Onishchenko, State Duma deputy, – about the danger of a 4-day working week: “We can get drunk on Thursday, add on Friday, and swim smoothly on Saturday and Sunday.”

People will probably run out of money by Friday evening. Otherwise, why will our people begin to swim out on Saturday?

V. Solovey, political scientist: “There are forces that are stronger than the FSB, SVR, GRU. There are several such organizations in the world. I am an associate member of the East European branch of one of them. “

Recently, the political scientist was detained at an uncoordinated rally in Moscow, but was quickly released. Apparently, it was not without the world behind the scenes.

N. Koroleva, singer: “State channels do not have the moral right to create yellow content and broadcast all the dirt that is happening in show business, and even more so in people’s personal lives.”

That is, if Tarzan betrayed his homeland, then – to the state channel. And if only the wife – then on cable TV?

Yu. Loza, a musician, believes that the Earth is flat: “Not a single captain in the world calculates his route on a globe – only on maps. Because if you swim across the globe, you will swim to no one knows where. “

When Loza sailed on a small raft, he had dreams, dreams and childhood dreams with him. And there was no globe. Isn’t this proof that the Earth is actually flat?

