In a remarkable astronomical event, the Land will experience the phenomenon known as aphelion This Thursday, July 6.

This date marks the point at which our planet will be at its furthest from the Sun in its orbit. Although fascinating, it is important to understand what aphelion is and how it is related to its counterpart, perihelion.

Aphelion is an astronomical term that describes the moment in which the Earth is at its furthest point from the Sun. During this phase, the average distance between the two bodies increases by approximately 1.67%, reaching 152.1 million kilometers.

At this specific point in its orbit, an object experiences less gravitational influence from the Sun compared to other points in its path around the star.

It should be noted that the concept of aphelion is not limited exclusively to Earth, but can be applied to any object in orbit around a star.

The average distance between our planet and the Sun is approximately 150 million kilometers. However, on January 4, 2023, Earth reached its closest point to the Sun, known as perihelion, at a distance of 147,98,925 kilometers.

Since then, our Earth has been gradually moving away from the sun, and next Thursday, July 6, will mark the moment when it will be at its most distant position, at a distance of 152 million 93 thousand 251 kilometers.

This implies a difference of 4 million 994 thousand 326 kilometers compared to perihelion.

Aphelion and perihelion are natural phenomena that the Earth experiences due to the elliptical shape of its orbit around the Sun.

Unlike other planets in our solar system, such as Venus, whose orbit is more circular and oscillates between 107 and 109 million kilometers from the Sun, Earth has a more elliptical path, which gives rise to these astronomical events.

Despite the high temperatures and heat waves we are currently experiencing, aphelion does not have a significant impact on Earth’s temperature.

As explained by Alfred Rosenberg, a disseminator at the Instituto Astrofísico de Canarias, the Sun is not the determining factor for the ambient temperature on our planet.

In short, July 6th will mark aphelion, the moment when Earth will be at its furthest from the Sun in its orbit.

Although this astronomical phenomenon is interesting, it will not have a relevant impact on terrestrial temperatures. It is important to appreciate and understand these celestial events, as they give us a greater understanding of our place in the vast universe.