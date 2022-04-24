You may have aphantasia, a disconcerting phenomenon that weakens “The mind’s eye”. Hoping to decipher the mystery of mental blindness, researchers find a surprising biological signature for those suffering from aphantasia.

Imagine a red cherry. Great. Now, which of the following describes you?

Group 1: You are visualizing a vibrant ruby ​​colored fruit as if it lives in your mind.

Group 2: You are reflecting on the concept of a cherry without gaining any mental imagination.

If you are part of the first group, you may wonder if group 2 did not understand the request, but if you are part of the second, you may find it extremely strange that group 1 exists. Group 2, you may have aphantasia.

And if you’re still scratching your head about which category you fall into, the good news is that an experimental startup in Australia is looking for an objective measure. how vivid your imagination is. Having made significant progress recently, she ran an article about his progress in the magazine last month eLifebut we’ll come back to this later.

Aphantasia: what it is

Simply put, aphantasia is the inability to form mental images of objects that are not in your field of vision. For my fellow daydreamers in Group 1, think of it as imagining something you’ve never seen before but you know existed. You can consider the concept and maybe even rattle off the facts about it, but you can’t “see” the object, unless you’re conjuring up an image of how you suspect it will be.

For the Aphantasians, this is always the case. Forming a visceral mental scenario isn’t really an option. “When I close my eyes, I only experience darkness, I have no sensory experience”writes Neesa Sunar in a Psyche article on the phenomenon.

And of the aphantasia lifestyle, “When we are told to ‘imagine a beach’, we assume that it simply means imagining the concept of a beach. When we are told to ‘count sheep’ while falling asleep, we don’t realize that people can actually see sheep jumping over a fence. “.

They are definitely on a solid 5 or 6 on this scale, but a friend of mine claims to be more than a 3 or 4. Some aphantasians, who probably fall around 1 or 2, say they too can’t exactly “Relive” memories . It really is a problem, but it is estimated that aphantasia affects between 1% and 3% of the populationapart from the amount of people who don’t realize they have it.

However, it remains a relatively unknown topic. It is not clear, for example, who might be more inclined to live life without what is sometimes called “The mind’s eye”or if there is a genetic predisposition for the phenomena.

Presumably, these knowledge gaps persisted because aphantasia is not considered a “I disturb” or one “condition” but more of a human trait. Basically, we all think differently, so why should that matter? This hasn’t stopped scientists from being intrigued and fascinated by this rare phenomenon.

Measure the mind’s eye

Since Francis Galton formally first described aphantasia in the late 1800s, psychologists, philosophers and neurologists have worked to clarify the concept. This article of 2020, for example, attempted to find a “cognitive footprint” for it, and another, of 2021explored a question often asked about aphasians: Can they dream?

Here’s where last month’s research study comes in and why it could be a big deal. A team from the University of New South Wales Sydney basically found a way to check if someone has aphantasia by measuring pupil dilation. They are part of the Future Minds Lab, an experimental startup aimed at decoding psychological phenomena.

“This is really the first biological and objective test for the vividness of images”said Joel Pearson, professor and senior author of the paper, in a statement about the study.

After studying pupillary reflexes of 42 study participants, some self-reported aphantasiacs, saw the pupils of non-aphantasiacs and aphantasians clearly dilate when physically observing objects in front of them. However, only non-aphasian participants reflected an equally strong response when they mentally visualized those elements.

“Although it was already known that imagined objects can evoke so-called ‘endogenous’ changes in pupil size, we were surprised to see more dramatic changes in those who report more vivid images,” Pearson said.

But Pearson and other researchers didn’t stop there. They also wanted to dispel the stigma that aphasians do not try hard enough to conjure up mental images, which is to prevent Group 1 from judging Group 2’s inability to do what the first group can easily do.

The team asked both vivid viewers and idea conceptualizers to imagine four objects at once, instead of just one. In doing so, the non-aphantasiacs had an expected pupillary response and, surprisingly, the aphantasians also started. to show pupil dilation.

Ah. Aphantasians are really trying to visualize things, but their members may only devote their efforts when they are working hard.

As Pearson says, “For the first time, we have strong biological evidence that people with aphasia are indeed trying to create a mental image, silencing claims that they may simply not be attempting to create a mental image.”

Cognition, philosophically the idea of ​​measuring human minds forces us to examine a number of fascinating philosophical questions surrounding cognition. If we can detect mental images, maybe we can solve other mysterious psychological puzzles.

For example, a long-standing debate among philosophers of language is whether the words we use to describe our thoughts are enough for another person to experience what is happening in our mind.

Likewise, epistemologists are interested in uncovering whether our thoughts are directly related to our conscious experience: perhaps “Imagine an apple” it would be a wildly different or richer task for someone who can see colors than someone who can’t.

For now, however, understanding the intricacies of aphantasia is a great starting point, especially since knowing if we have it can be a rewarding gateway to introspection.

“It reminds us that just because I remember or visualize something one way doesn’t mean everyone does it”Rebecca Keogh, a researcher at Macquarie University and co-author of the study, said in a statement.

Public discussion of the phenomena seems to have increased significantly in recent years: you can find many test online to help you understand where you are on the spectrum, and you can even browse Twitter threads that show commenters bonding on shared cognitive adventures.

“This is truly an exciting time”Pearson said. “We are very close to having objective and reliable tests for extreme images, aphantasia and hyperfantasy, extremely strong visual images, which could be expanded to be performed online for millions of people everywhere.”

It’s human nature to ask yourself questions, like if you’re part of group 1 or group 2, and it’s pretty fun too.