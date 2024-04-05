Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 05/04/2024 – 20:52

The Brazilian Export and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil) will listen to three employees from the Miami office, in the United States, to provide clarifications on possible misconduct committed by retired general Mauro Lourena Cid, head of the location in the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

The hearings will be held next week at the agency's headquarters, in Brasília, by an internal commission set up to investigate suspicions about Cid, father of Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid, the former aide-de-camp of the Presidency. Wanted by Estadãothe general's defense said they have nothing to declare about the case.

The website UOL published this Tuesday, 2, that the then head of the office in Miami had used the agency's structure to support coup articulations and participate in a camp at the Army Headquarters against the election of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva ( PT) at the end of 2022.

ApexBrasil confirmed to the Estadão the names of the three employees: Michael Rinelli and Paola Bueno, who hold analyst positions, and Fernando Spohr, current head of the Miami office. They will be the first to be heard by the investigation committee, which must still hear from more employees about Lourena Cid's alleged coup actions.

There is still no definition of what will be done with the result of the internal investigation, which could result in employees being dismissed depending on the severity of what is found.

According to the UOL report, Cid returned to Miami to delete information from Apex's electronic equipment even after leaving office. After the publication of the news, the agency released an official note, informing that Jorge Viana, current director, became aware of possible misconduct in the management of General Lourena Cid in March and that, in a meeting with the executive board, “decided to determine rigorous internal investigation of the information”.

“ApexBrasil awaits the result of this procedure to take any necessary measures. Likewise, it also awaits the conclusions of the ongoing investigations conducted by the Federal Police”, says the note.