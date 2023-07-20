Earlier this year Apex Storage made a special announcement, namely theX21 AICa card that can offer up to 21 NVMe Gen 4 SSD slotsfor a total of 100 PCIe lanes, thus reaching a storage capacity of up to 168 TB. The latter was also built with a single overall slot and cooling took place passively.

Apex Storage Solutions didn’t stop and decided to launch a sort of smaller version called X16 AIC. Also in this case the occupied slot is a single PCI Express and the possibility of configuring is guaranteed up to 16 NVMe Gen 4 SSDs; this particular card therefore offers 84 PCIe 4.0 lanes and a read and write speed of up to 31 GB/s. In this case the maximum reachable memory space count is 128 TB.

Structurally we find 8 SSD slots on the front of the PCB and 8 more on the back. Also in the front there is a solution for active cooling, a novelty compared to the “larger” X21, represented by a fan that pushes air downwards where the heat sink is located.