Post Malone appeared in the new trailer Of Apex Legends to present the special event that he helped design and which will begin tomorrow, November 7th, keeping us company for two weeks which promise to be exciting.

Placed as part of the new season of Apex Legends, the event will feature a special limited time mode, Three Chancebut also cosmetic items made in collaboration with the musician and extra rewards.

The Three Chance mode will see us face opponents within a team with three chances to be the last one alive. Players can in fact be hit but not killed, unless the entire team is eliminated: at that point a chance will be lost and they will return to the map.