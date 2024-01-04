Instead of the unranked Battle Royale will be available in Apex Legends a Special takeover in which players will use Materia, the Buster Sword R2R5 and more, i.e. objects and weapons from Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Respawn Entertainment has released the trailer for the cross-over event between Apex Legends and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth . Dedicated content will be active from 9 to 30 January .

The trailer for the cross-over between Apex Legends and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

There Buster Sword It has light and heavy attacks, a dash, and a blocking and damage reduction feature. All these actions charge the Limit Break meter which can unleash the special move the Omnislash. Materia appear randomly and via Cactuar Ticks, providing passive effects such as recovering HP through damage, analyzing an enemy's health, and more. However, only certain weapons allow the use of Materia

There are 36 cosmetics to collect via the Event Packs, including sticker sets, iconic skins for Horizon and Newcastle, and the R5 Buster Sword as a Mythic Melee cosmetic that can be universally equipped on all characters. It has no special effects or abilities.

By collecting all the cosmetics you will get the One-Winged Angel Death Boxwhich provides a new cosmetic that every character can equip.