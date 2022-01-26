Undoubtedly, apex legends It’s one of the free-to-play popular currently, however, those who want to unlock new heroes should be prepared to shell out real money. But nevertheless, EA and Respawn they will give you the opportunity to get new characters completely free to celebrate the game’s third anniversary next month.

According to a new post on the official site of EA, in February you will be able to unlock the heroes Octane, Wattson and Valkyrie. How? Just sign in to apex legends on the following dates to claim them:

– February 8 to 15: Get Octane plus three theme packs

– February 15 to 22: Get Wattson plus three theme packs

– March 22 to 1: Get Valkyrie plus three theme packs

If you already have these characters unlocked, then don’t worry as you will still receive the themed packs and a legendary one.

In other news, the February 8th will also mark the date for the arrival of the most recent season of apex legends, which includes the new heroine Mad Maggie. You can check out his reveal trailer at the link below. Unfortunately, we still don’t know when the native next-gen version of the game that was leaked last month will debut.

Via: EA