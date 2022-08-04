The Hunt expansion by Apex Legends is about to arrive and for the occasion, the 22nd legend is also about to arrive: Vantage. The new character is an elite marksman, aata by an unjustly convicted criminal who brought her into the world alone on the arid frozen planet Págos. We also have a nice presentation trailer.

“Vantage learned a simple truth from an early age: everything wants to kill you. Making her debut in Apex Legends: Hunt, Vantage has grown to be the ultimate survival and expert marksman.”

These are his skills:

Passive – Observer’s Lens: Using its Observer’s Lens to read tactical information on enemy teams from a distance, Vantage always has the upper hand with critical information such as the name of the Legend, the rarity of the Shield, the size of the team and the distance .

– Observer’s Lens: Using its Observer’s Lens to read tactical information on enemy teams from a distance, Vantage always has the upper hand with critical information such as the name of the Legend, the rarity of the Shield, the size of the team and the distance . Tactics – Echo Relocation: Vantage’s companion, Echo, is ready to help her reposition herself in a fight. Using her modified jetpack and targeting system, Vantage can dash towards Echo’s position and take over.

– Echo Relocation: Vantage’s companion, Echo, is ready to help her reposition herself in a fight. Using her modified jetpack and targeting system, Vantage can dash towards Echo’s position and take over. Ultimate – Mark of the Sniper: No hiding from Vantage’s custom sniper rifle, which reveals enemies with its scope and ammo: a successful shot highlights opposing teams for 10 seconds, accompanied by a diamond-shaped indicator, and the damage increases with each hit.

Apex Legends: Hunt, will be available from August 9 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, Nintendo Switch and PC via Origin and Steam.