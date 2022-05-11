Apex Legends has scored so far takings for many 2 billion dollars: announced it Electronic Arts in its latest fiscal report, underlining the extraordinary scale of this success.

Capable of engaging over 100 million players, Apex Legends starred in one growth of 40% on an annual basis and apparently the last season was the most popular.

Apex Legends has landed on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S (here our analysis) in the past few weeks, while the tests related to Apex Legends Mobile, out on May 17 according to the well-known leaker Tom Henderson, are proceeding successfully.

We are therefore talking about an intellectual property that continues to expand and that seems to have found the ideal formula to keep alive the involvement of its many users, with continuous news and unpublished content.

Also at Electronic Arts, as you know yesterday there was the announcement that FIFA will change its name to EA Sports FC from 2023.