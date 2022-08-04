Vantagethe new Legend which from 9 August will join the roster of Apex Legendswas presented by Respawn Entertainment with a trailer focused on the characteristics and abilities of the character.

As you may have read in our Vantage special, the seasoned survival fighter never separates from her baby Echo batwhich provides her with important support during battles.

It is in fact he who allows Vantage to trigger the named tactical ability relocationwhich allows her to use the jetpack to quickly reach her pet’s location after sending it forward.

The character’s ultimate is instead linked to the use of the sniper rifle, Vantage’s favorite weapon: once the power is activated, the Legend can inflict extra damage with a ranged shot and mark all teammates of his target .