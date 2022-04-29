Apex Legends will soon see the beginning of the Season 13: Heroesstarting May 10, and the new one trailer Respawn Entertainment’s battle royale cinematic presents Newcastlethe next Legend.

A few weeks after the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X | S version of Apex Legends, the game continues to grind content, introducing in this case not only a new character but also one new mode and changes to the Storm Pass map.

“Newcastle is the hero of Harris Valley. But who is hiding behind his glittering armor?”, Reads the description of the video, which reveals precisely the identity of the Legend and its interesting narrative background. And on May 2nd, a trailer of the gameplay.

“The shores of Storm Pass hide countless treasures. Keep your eyes peeled and stay with the team – even the carcasses could prove lethal,” the setting reads.

“Arm yourself with team spirit and take on the new Ranked mode, with an improved system that rewards skill and collaboration” finally describes the extra mode.