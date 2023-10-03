Alyson Tabbitha is back: after a break due to a move and all the related jobs, the American model has created one of her own cosplay most ambitious ever: Revenant.

The Disturbing Robotic Legend of Apex Legendsan unscrupulous and merciless assassin who is programmed to kill, is the protagonist of Season 18: Resurrection of Respawn Entertainment’s battle royale.

In the video, Alyson carries out one of her traditional transformations, thus taking on the features of the mechanical warrior and showing off the magnificent work to create the armor and accessories.