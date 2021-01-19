Respawn Entertainment continues to work on offering content and events in new Apex Legends seasons. The free-to-play that introduces the Titanfall universe in a battle royale With first-person action, you keep bringing up new events, more rewards, and introducing new characters to your story. And now, with a new video, Apex Legends Season 8 Features Fushey has a release date.

The video in question has been published in the Apex Legends official YouTube channel, where he mainly seeks to introduce a new hero, such as Fuse. On this occasion, the aim is to present the character, without giving too much detail about his abilities or abilities. That information is very likely to come closer to the release date, which has also been confirmed with this trailer for February 2.

And it is that one of the most relevant questions for fans of Apex legends it is knowing when they will be able to find news with a new batch of content. And an incentive to continue is to add new characters, where Fuse will be the new warrior who is presented in a quite explosive way. In addition, it serves to discover certain details of its characteristics, although, as we have said, we need to know what it will contribute to the action.

On the official website Some more information has been given, referring to the arrival of a new weapon, a Titanfall classic, the 30-30 repeater, which is “Salvo’s most popular weapon, this lever-action rifle destroys opponents with forceful rounds.” This serves as a preview for what a new season of Apex Legends may bring. We will have to wait a few days for them to reveal more information about the contents that will be offered with the start of it.

Apex Legends delves into Pathfinder history in new video

Season 8 of Apex Legends features Fuse and has a release date set for February 2, so the wait won’t be too long.