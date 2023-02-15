Apex Legends scored a new record for the amount of simultaneous players online at Steamdespite the fact that the game has now been active for four years, mainly thanks to the launch of Season 16 and its novelties.

Just the launch of the Season 16, which occurred this week, seems to have been the driving force behind this new acceleration in concurrently active online users. The new record recorded by Apex Legends is 610,000 active players at the same time, only for the Steam platform.

This means that the figure does not include all active console players or those who play on PC through EA’s first party launcher, so the total amount is even higher and it is a truly impressive number for an “old” game of four years.

This also shows that some live services manage to keep their community large and active for a very long time, thanks to a good combination of events and new content added with considerable regularity, although obviously it remains to be seen if Apex Legends will also be able to maintain these numbers a a little longer, once the novelty effect given by the contents of Season 16 wears off.

The new season, called Revelry or Mayhem, includes new weapons, changes to the game’s class system with the addition of strategic perks and other elements. Between novelty also detect a new 6v6 team deathmatch mode and more. You can get to know her better in our preview on Season 16 Mayhem.