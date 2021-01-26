Apex Legends’ eighth season of content – also known as Mayhem – is almost here, and developer Respawn is readying for its 2nd February release with a brand-new gameplay trailer, showing off, among other things, the newly obliterated King’s Canyon map.

Season 8’s big addition, of course, is new hero Fuse – an Australian demolitions expert and Bonecage Champion from the planet Salvo who, as you might imagine, gets a substantial airing in the latest, unexpectedly 80s-styled trailer.

There’s a peek at new lever-action rifle The 30-30 Repeater, and it also appears to confirm earlier leaks from data miners that Fuse’s special abilities will include the use of his mechanical arm to toss stun grenades, as well as a devastating ultimate ( reportedly named The Motherlode) that sees the massive cannon on his back come into play.

Apex Legends Season 8 – Mayhem Gameplay Trailer.

Perhaps the biggest reveal, though, is the first proper look at Season 8’s decimated version of the King’s Canyon map, ruined following the explosive events of a recent cinematic trailer.

The resulting ship crash has opened up the map to the north, introducing new areas, gameplay opportunities, and lore that Respawn has detailed more thoroughly in a related blog post. The key new points of interest, however, are the immense crash site, a flooded version of Slum Lakes known as Spotted Lakes, a scenic pathway dotted scatted with imposing Leviathan bones – all complemented by a range of further tweaks and additions.

Players will be able to explore the overhauled map – alongside a new Battle Pass, and a new Ranked Season – when Apex Legends’ Season 8 comes to PS4, Xbox One, and PC (and possibly Switch?) Next Tuesday, 2nd February.