The players of Apex Legends they accused Respawn Entertainment of removing some paid cosmetic itemseven from the accounts of users who owned them, to repost them as free rewards on Twitch for Season 15.

The entire economy of Apex Legends has been regulated around cosmetic items and the Seasons system, since its launch in 2019. Controversies have never been lacking, but Respawn has always managed to manage them. But now, with Season 15, she seems to have committed a “levity”, removing satisfaction items, even from user accounts, to give them away on Twitch.

On November 18, 2022, dataminer HYPERMYST discovered what Apex Legend drops will be on Twitch for Season 15, including: the “Iced Out” charm, the “Cult Classic” weapon skin, the “Tribal Glyph” RE45 skin , and the “Giggle Guard” and “Packaged” charms.

Having read the list, the fans immediately noticed some oddities, namely that the Tribal Glyph and Cult Classic skins had already been made available as paid items. They were sold in the in-game shop for 500 Apex Coins, which is around €5 each.

To make the situation particularly annoying is the impossibility for those who had paid them to find the objects in the inventory, because they were removed for the start of Season 15, as witnessed by several players.

The hope is that it’s just some bug and that buyers of the skins will get them back without having to look live streams on Twitch.