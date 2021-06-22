Apex Legends will be the protagonist of a live up Twitch tonight at 19.00: Tommaso Valentini who will show us live the latest news of the battle royale developed by Respawn Entertainment.

The calendar of direct of Multiplayer.it obviously does not end here, indeed it has already begun: you can follow the new one in these minutes Coffee break with Alessandra Borgonovo and Aligi Comandini, discussing the latest news.

Alessandra will also dedicate herself at 2.00 pm to the playable demo of Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin, the latest Square Enix production linked to the famous Final Fantasy franchise.

Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin, here is the protagonist.

At 18.00 Giordana Moroni will present Let’s explore the Nintendo E-Shop, an in-depth study dedicated to the Nintendo digital platform which in recent days has given rise to really interesting special promotions, with many unmissable offers and numerous new releases.

You can follow the streaming within this news, in the dedicated box or directly on ours Twitch channel, possibly using the official app on iOS and Android. Sign up to receive notifications about new videos!

Remember also that on Telegram there is the official group of Multiplayer.it. To become part of this community just have a Telegram account and click on this link.