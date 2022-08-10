Apex Legends has surpassed 510,000 players on Steam with the launch of Season 14. More precisely, he reached 510,286 contemporary players, his maximum peak always on Valve’s platform, as detectable on SteamDB.

The figure is not only excellent for the launch of the new season of content, but also indicates the great work done by Respawn Entertainment, which has managed to pack one of the few true rivals of Fortnite, able to survive the test of time and, indeed, to catch up year after year.

The new season must have particularly affected the players, probably because of the new legend, presented in video, or for all the other innovations introduced, including the return in rotation of the Canyon of the King map.

Before leaving, we remind you that Apex Legends is available as free-to-play for PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PS4, PS5 and Xbox Series X and S.