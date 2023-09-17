NRG Esports has announced its abandonment from the esports scene of Apex Legends in strong controversy with Electronic Arts due to its lack of support. Basically the game publisher wouldn’t believe it enough. Read: he wouldn’t have invested enough money in it.

A sector in crisis

Do big publishers no longer believe in esports?

NRG Esports was five years into Apex Legends, featuring professional streamers and players. Now he has practically fired everyone, abandoning the team ALGS and closing contracts with content creators.

As already mentioned, the main reason for the abandonment would be the lack of support from EA and the development studio Respawn Entertainment.

The farewell was given by Jaime Cohencathe Chief Gaming Officer of NRG Esports, with a message on X that directly points the finger at the publisher and development studio.

In reality, the entire export sector is in the midst of one big crisis, with many publishers deciding to reduce or withdraw investments. The growth expected in recent years has not occurred and the number of players following the sector has become stagnant so much so that, for example, Activision has made the future of its esports game competitions uncertain. It is difficult to say whether sooner or later there will be a recovery, while it is not impossible to predict that there will be further defections in the coming months.