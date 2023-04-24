Developer Respawn has introduced the latest member to Apex Legends’ playable roster: disgraced Thunderdome Games champion Ballistic, who’ll be joining the free-to-play battle royale hit on 9th May as part of its new season.

As is now customary, Ballistic – real name August Montgomery Brinkman – gets his grand unveiling in a new episode of Respawn’s Stories from the Outlands. Here, we meet him taking a lonely stroll through his lavish mansion before settling down for a recap of his Thunderdome career, which ended tragically with the death of his teammate and brother-in-law.

Since then, Ballistic has become a recluse, neglecting his family until they chose to leave. Which is where Respawn’s cinematic switches back to the present, and when we-and Ballistic-learn his son from him, Nathaniel, has just qualified for the Apex Games.

Apex Legends – Stories from the Outlands: Encore trailer.

That, clearly, is enough to shake Ballistic out of his stupor; a shave, haircut, and some snazzy red sunglasses later, he’s off to the Syndicate to broker a deal-that he’ll resume his fighting career as long as his boy never sets foot in an arena. And, for now at least, as the cinematic ends, the Syndicate seems prepared to honor that agreement.

Ballistic’s reveal heralds the start of EA’s usual dripfeed of new information in the run up to Apex Legends’ 17th season, which this time will be titled Arsenal. There’s a season reveal trailer coming on 26th April and, after that, expect a breakdown of Ballistic’s abilities and more.

So far, Respawn has teased an updated World’s Edge map for Season 17, alongside an “evolved” firing range, weapon mastery, and changes to Ranked play. All will undoubtedly be revealed in the run-up to Arsenal’s arrival on 9th May.