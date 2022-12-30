According to some rumors, Apex Legends has a new one in store Collection event and, thanks to some revelations of the leakernow we might know a little more about what’s planned for the next event this season.

This new Collection Event will presumably be focused on the Lunar New Year, with some Legends and specific weapons receiving a set of skins. It is also thought that a new Heirloom will be released, this time for Seer.

According to the leaks, the next Apex Collection Event will start on January 10th. This would be a Tuesday, in line with what we have seen in previous Apex updates and events, so for now the leak seems credible, even if it is an easy detail to make up.

We don’t know though how long will it last the event. Collection Events have always had a duration of two or three weeks, so it’s safe to assume that this one will also have a similar duration.

In addition to the Heirloom, Twitter user SomeoneWhoLeaks said players will get some free badges, hols and skins for completing the event. Skins for Wattson, Newcastle, and R-99 have also been spotted.

Are you interested in this event?