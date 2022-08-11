Although the main attraction of apex legends is its gameplay it is fair to say that its characters also attract players. One of the most popular is rhapsodywhich appears frequently in fan artand sometimes in cosplay.

She is a support legend who came to the mobile version of the game with the second season and has a number of skills which are quite useful to the players on her team.

Among the bonuses it has are Hype Anthem, Gifted Ear Y Rowdy’s Rave. She is a character that stands out for her musical gifts and is always accompanied by her robot rowdywhich her mother created to amplify her voice.

rhapsody works for Pythas Inc. but do not esteem this company. The latter created an artificial debt to punish her mother and her family for discovering her secrets. So she only wants her revenge.

And incidentally, get enough money to free your loved ones from that debt. Perhaps because of its hectic history and appearance is that rhapsody is a character that has drawn the attention of those who practice cosplay.

It is the case of the cosplayer Nadyasonika (@nadyasonika) who showed his work in Instagram. It is from a photo session taken in relation to an event in the Hipodromo Condesa neighborhood in Mexico City.

How much does it cost to have Rhapsody from Apex Legends Mobile?

If you happen to be interested in getting rhapsody in the mobile version of apex legends they need Syndicate Gold 750 or else 10 Rhapsody Fragments.

Back on topic with the cosplay of rhapsody from Nadyasonika it can be seen that he is attached to his appearance. The outfit he wears is very similar. He even has a replica of rowdywhich is quite acceptable.

The hairstyle he wears is reminiscent of that of this character and the same can be said for the accessories he carries with him.

Nadyasonika has done many others cosplay throughout his career, most of which you can see in your account in Instagram.

He has over a thousand posts and 300 thousand followers today. The race of this cosplayer It is in full swing and it is a matter of seeing what else it can surprise us with.

