Apex Legends Mobile will close its doors the next May 1 (May 2 at 1.00 in Italy): he announced it Respawn Entertainment, trying to explain the reasons behind this sensational decision. In fact, it seemed that even the mobile version of the battle royale had been quite successful.

It is the second bad news of the evening for the studio, which has just formalized the postponement of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. In this case, the decision to close the project derives, apparently, from “factors beyond the control” of Respawn and which could compromise the quality of the experience.

Today begins a ninety-day period during which Apex Legends Mobile systems will gradually be decommissioned, starting with all microtransactions and obviously from the possibility of using the items already purchased.

As mentioned, the servers will close in Italy at 1.00 on May 2, 2023, at which point it will no longer be possible to access the game. Respawn has ensured that the passion for the Apex Legends universe has not diminished, and that therefore making this decision was particularly difficult for the team.