This same month of May, the worldwide launch of the battle royale will take place on iOS and Android.

More and more people use mobile devices to play games, so the release of Apex Legends Mobile is one of the most anticipated in this market. The free to play battle royale of EA and Respawn It will make the leap to iOS and Android very soon after a phase of pre-registration and staggered launches.

As confirmed by those responsible, Apex Legends Mobile will be released for free worldwide during this month of may, landing on both iOS and Android. With an experience designed specifically to play on mobile devices, the only catch is that you will have certain launch limitations.

It will have 10 start legendsThe game will only have 10 launch characters, including the original Bloodhound, Lifeline, Pathfinder, Gibraltar, Bangalore, Wraith, Octane, Caustic and Mirage. We will be able to play the battle royale mode and play the qualifying games, but it has been confirmed that the mobile version will have exclusive game modes which will be released some time after launch.

As for the map, we will have the classic The Kings Canyon, although it will have various modifications in a renewed version that will seek to surprise those who already know all its nooks and crannies. In the absence of a specific day in May to wait for it, here are the requirements to be able to play it on both iOS and Android.

Minimum requirements

Android Android 8.1



OpenGL 3.0 or higher



3 GB of storage space



At least 3 GB of RAM



Screen Size: N/L/XL



android models Xiaomi



Samsung



huawei



lenovo



Motorola



Oppo



Live



iOS

iPhone 6S or higher



OS 10.0 or higher



3 GB of storage space



2 GB of RAM



CPU A9



If you are not interested in trying the battle royale on mobile, remember that you can always do it on PC and consoles, where it prepares its new season, Salvadores, for the next may 10. With her comes a new character, newcastlewhich will have new abilities and an intrastory that will affect existing legends in the game.

More about: Apex Legends Mobile, Release Date, Characters, Modes, Battle Royale, Free to Play, EA, Respawn and Electronic Arts.