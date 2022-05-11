Apex Legends Mobile, a title built from the ground up for mobile platforms, will be launched on May 17th for iOS and Android devices of all the world. Apex Legends Mobile is a standalone experience based on the core gameplay of the console and PC versions, and offering new game modes, social systems and features to play on the go. The game was built with competitive gamers and mobile devices in mind, and features mobile-centric features and innovations. There is still time for players to pre-register and help the community unlock the rewards that will be available at launch next week. Players can do this at the following links: pre-registration for Android herepre-registration for iOS here.