Apex Legends Mobile you have finally received a release date. It’ll launch May 17th globally.

Depending on where you are in the world, the release time will be slightly different. Some time zones will receive the game on May 16th instead, due to overlap between dates.

To help you get ready for the launch of Apex Legends Mobile, you’ll find the release times for all time zones on this page.

Apex Legends Mobile: Season 1 – Launch Trailer.

On this page:

Apex Legends Mobile release time

Apex Legends Mobile launches May 17th for the majority of regions. Some areas, like PDT and CDT regions will technically launch on May 16th. Here’s a full list of time zones, and their respective release times:

May 16th:

Central US: 11PM (CDT)

11PM (CDT) West CoastUS: 9PM (PDT)

May 17th:

UK: 5am ​​(BST)

5am ​​(BST) Europe: 6am (CEST)

6am (CEST) East CoastUS: 12AM (EDT)

12AM (EDT) Australia: 2pm (AEST)

2pm (AEST) New Zealand: 4pm (NZST)

4pm (NZST) Japanese: 1pm (JST)

How to pre-register

If you’d like to pre-register for Apex Legends Mobile you just need to head to the EA sign-up site.

There are many reasons to do so, including some pre-registration rewards and bonuses come launch day. You’ll be notified when the game goes live, meaning that you can be one of the first players to jump in.

That’s when you’ll be able to play Apex Legends Mobile in your region. For more on the game be sure to check out our article on Apex Legends reaching an impressive sales milestone.