With a report published on the pages of Exputer, the well-known insider Tom Henderson has potentially unveiled in advance the release date of Apex Legends Mobile for iOS and Android, fixed at May 17 according to his sources, as well as the presence of one exclusive legend for the mobile version of Respawn Entertainment’s free-to-play battle royale.

Henderson also shared certain information from AlphaIntel that he believes is valid and that discloses the content featured at the game’s launch, which includes 10 different playable charactersclassic versions of the World’s Edge and Kings Canyon maps, as well as ranked games and modes designed specifically for mobile devices.

In addition, Tom Henderson says that according to his internal sources, of the 10 Legends featured at launch, nine are from the original PC and console game, while the tenth is one. new-entry which will be exclusive to Apex Legends Mobile.

It is about Fade, also known by the nickname of “Phasing Punsher”. Deep Throat claims to have seen some pictures of him, describing him as a soldier in red and silver armor and wearing a mask resembling a skull. The description seems to fit in some ways with that of the revenants, but Henderson says that Fade is actually quite different.

As for its abilities, Fade has a passive that grants a short speed boost after a slide. His tactical ability allows him to teleport to a spot where he previously was, while the Ultimate creates a phase cage that “sends all legends within its range into the Void.”

The other nine legends present at the launch of Apex Legends Mobile according to Tom Henderson will be: