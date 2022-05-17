As of this May 17, Apex Legends Mobile is now available on Android and iOS. This one brings all the fun of battle royale to mobile devices, with the well-known gameplay based on legends. In addition to some innovations to enjoy it anytime, anywhere.

Apex Legends Mobile Season 1 kicks off this very day. We will also have the arrival of his new legend called fade. It is a high-tech super soldier that has abilities to change phases. In addition to an Ultimate that improves his offensive and defensive abilities.

To celebrate the arrival of Apex Legends Mobile mobile experience arrives: Team Deathmatch. Along with this comes the battle pass for this season 1: Prime time, the seasonal store and a great collection of content for new fans of this title.

In accordance with Giovanni Ducatihead of Mobile, this version of apex legends it’s not just a port. They had to build it from the ground up to create an experience for mobile platforms. Not only did they focus on making it fast and intense like its counterpart, but also on making it unique and full of new and exclusive content.. They wanted to make a title that could stand on its own.

Right now Apex Legends Mobile has the mode battle royale on the map The End of the World. As well as the 3 vs 3 arena mode and the new Team Deathmatch mode. The latter is something exclusive to the mobile version and can be played on five different maps.

How is the gameplay of Apex Legends?

In case you’ve never played apex legends, here we explain what it is. It is a battle royale which is more focused on teamwork. Groups of three characters must collaborate to eliminate their opponents and win.

One of the main features is that the characters we use have different abilities. From the ability to create holograms that confuse the enemy, to making portals to quickly travel around the map. Many players have their favorite ‘legends’, which suit their gameplay. This seems intact in Apex Legends Mobile.

It is a game that has the potential to entertain you a lot. Now that it’s available, you might want to give it a try. It could be a good companion for some long hours of waiting. Will they download it?

