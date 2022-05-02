Apex Legends Mobile It has been in testing for a long time, but developer Respawn has finally announced that it will launch worldwide this month. The mobile version of Respawn’s popular battle royale makes some deviations from PC and console gaming, but fans will be thrilled to try it out on their phones.

Apex Legends Mobile is kicking off with ten of the legends players know. Bloodhound, Gibraltar, Lifeline, Pathfinder, Wraith, Bangalore, Octane, Caustic and Mirage will be available at launch, along with another Legend.

Battle Royale and Ranked Battle Royale modes will be included in the game, but new game modes will arrive in the future, although they are not told which ones. As had already been confirmed during the reveal, there will be no cross-play system with PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch users; only the mobile community will be able to play against each other.

Minimum Requirements for Android:

Soc: Snapdragon 435 / Hisilicon Kirin 650 / Mediatek Helio P20 / Exynos 7420

Android 6.0

Open GL 3.1 or later

4 GB of free space

At least 2 GB of RAM

Minimum Requirements for iOS:

iPhone 6S or later

OS version: 11.0 or later

CPU: A9

4 GB of free space

At least 2 GB of RAM

Source: VGC