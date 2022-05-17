It is not the first and it will hardly be the last. However, it is fair to say that Apex Legends Mobile offers the most complete and accomplished mobile battle royale experience it refers and with the launch of the game this May 17, you will be able to check everything that it brings to achieve it.

The battle royale offer is very extensive. This game format has become so popular that we even have games of this type with beans that fall into the void and make you fight with your friends. However, the core of this game form belongs to the FPS and it is no secret to anyone that apex legends was one of those who best found a formula for this.

Likewise, the platforms are increasingly varied and the type of player on each one also changes. The increase in mobile gaming is notorious and making experiences that can be in this medium is necessary and that was perfectly understood by Respawn when making this version of apex legends.

Apex Legends evolves on a new platform | Source: Respawn

What differences are there between Apex Legends Mobile and PC and consoles

there are so many differences. It would be almost a lie to say that it is the same game if we look at everything from afar, but it is exactly these differences that in practice make it the same game with such a similar experience that it is difficult to differentiate them just by seeing gameplay.

To start, the looting system is simplified in its mechanics. By having the possibility of tap controls on a touch screen, the selection and collection of loot is infinitely easier than in control or with a mouse and keyboard.

Apex Legends Mobile interface is complex but efficient | Source: Respawn

On the other hand, the controls are perfectly balanced in terms of movement. The actions are automated to a certain extent and it is possible to slide, climb surfaces and parkour around the map without much difficulty. Of course, this will also depend on the skill and plasticity of your fingers, because although it seems very simple, controlling intermediate or advanced mechanics on a touch screen is much more complicated than it seems.

Finally, the shooting mechanics are another of the great changes that it has compared to its other versions. I personally believe that apex legends It is one of the games that most reward skill. On PC, obviously, there are no help when playing and everything is based on the skill of the player; on consoles, the shot assist is balanced, giving smoother recoil control and simpler tracking on fine movements.

For Apex Legends MobileRespawn and their development team decided implement a much stronger shot assist. The reason is obvious, and that is that smartphone support is much less precise and mastered than a controller or a mouse and keyboard. This obviously has disadvantages when it comes to gameplay, but again the achievement is knowing how to apply it as a palliative measure in the game experience and not to make the skill gap much narrower.

At the same time, this is complemented by the third-person view, which is only available on this support and is there to limit the deficiencies that may exist in the spatial sensation that the mobile game grants, I feel much more complicated to do simple peaks in corners or to rotate the camera quickly when rotating through open areas.

With the differences between both versions, it is possible to play in similar ways | Source: Respawn

Apex Legends Mobile is a separate game

Pairing console and PC players makes sense, since the distances between the two platforms are not exactly great. However, doing it with mobile players does not make any sense and he understands that too Respawn, who to make this clear decided to make Apex Legends Mobile an exclusive game on its platform and even provide it with a unique mobile legend.

Obviously, this responds both to a marketing move to promote the game, and to differentiate it from the base game, which does not seem to have an intention to make crossplay a reality in Apex Legends Mobileat least for now.

Also, this experience is unique because it is still in development, as there are still many areas to polish and many details to add, as it is at the moment the lack of the Kings Canyon, the most used map of this battle royaleas well as support for controls and, of course, the best and adjustment of some mechanics.

Ultimately, the idea behind any game should always be to find a reason to play it and that goes hand in hand with the experience it can deliver. apex legends he is not an unknown and emulating the capacity that his base game has was complicated, but in the end it is achieved.

Apex Legends Mobile adequately balanced all its limitations | Source: Respawn

The skill gap is notorious and aiming and shooting has its complexity (reduced, but existing) that goes hand in hand with the ability to move and understand the how to make impact plays in tight spaces where mobility is varied thanks to surfaces and coverage.

Apex Legends Mobile is now available on iOS and Android (May 17, 2022) and it is a good opportunity to redefine what a mobile experience means, with an experience that seeks skill, but also rewards the learning of less experienced and skilled players.

